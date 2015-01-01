|
Pigeon MA, Hertelendy A, Hart A, Lund A, Ranse J, Ciottone G. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38465378
INTRODUCTION: The mass gathering event (MGE) industry is growing globally, including in countries such as Canada. MGEs have been associated with a greater prevalence of injury and illness when compared to daily life events, despite most participants having few comorbidities. As such, adequate health, safety, and emergency medical planning is required. However, there is no single entity regulating these concerns for MGEs resulting in the responsibility for health planning lying with event organizers. This study aims to compare the legislative requirements for MGE medical response systems in the 13 provinces and territories of Canada.
Guidelines; Legislation; Major Planned Event; Mass Gathering; Mass Gathering Medicine; Medical Response