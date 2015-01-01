Abstract

BACKGROUND: Inadequate clinical experience still causes uncertainty in the acute diagnostic evaluation and treatment of polytrauma in children (with or without coagulopathy). This review deals with the main aspects of the acute care of severely injured children in the light of current guidelines and other relevant literature, in particular airway control, volume and coagulation management, acute diagnostic imaging, and blood coagulation studies in the shock room.



METHODS: This review is based on literature retrieved by a selective search in PubMed, Medline (OVIDSP), the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Epistemonikos covering the period January 2001 to August 2023. Review articles and the updated S2k clinical practice guideline on polytrauma management in childhood were considered.



RESULTS: Most accidents in childhood occur at home and in the child's free time, with varying mechanisms and patterns of injury depending on age. The outcome of treatment depends largely on the presence or absence or traumatic brain injury, which affects 66% of children with polytrauma and is thus the most common type of injury in this group, and of hemorrhagic shock with or without coagulopathy. Acute care follows the ABCDE algorithms with attention to special features in children, including age-specific reference values. According to a registry study, coagulopathy and hypovolemic shock are associated with 22% and 17% mortality, respectively. Treatment in a pediatric trauma reference center of the trauma network is recommended. Computed tomography (CT) should be carried out in children in accordance with defined criteria (PECARN), as a team decision and with the use of age-specific low-dose CT protocols. In children as in adults, viscoelasticity-based point-of-care tests enable the prompt diagnosis of relevant coagulopathies and their treatment in consideration of age-specific target values. The administration of tranexamic acid remains controversial.



CONCLUSION: 4% of polytrauma patients are children. Because children differ from adults both anatomically and physiologically, the diagnostic evaluation and management of polytrauma in children presents a special challenge. The evidence base for pediatric polytrauma management is still inadequate; current recommendations are based on consensus, in consideration of the special features of children compared to adults.

Language: en