Journal Article

Citation

Nishiyori R, Sakai T, Nishida H, Hatano Y. Eur. J. Dermatol. 2023; 33(6): 701-703.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Libbey Eurotext)

DOI

10.1684/ejd.2023.4630

PMID

38465560

Abstract

A 76-year-old man had a history of repeated severe swelling and erythema after mosquito and insect bites since childhood. On one occasion, he developed nausea immediately after being stung by multiple wasps on 10 different parts of the body. Following this event, decreased blood pressure and decreased oxygen saturation were identified. He was transferred to our hospital and treated with epinephrine injection. He recovered and left the hospital the day after with a diagnosis of anaphylaxis to wasp...


Language: en

Keywords

*Hypersensitivity; *Hypersensitivity, Delayed/diagnosis/etiology; *Hypersensitivity, Immediate; *Insect Bites and Stings/complications; *Wasps; Animals; Humans

