Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine the association between exposure to domestic and sexual violence and low uptake of gynecological consultation. STUDY DESIGN: Between October 2021 and October 2022, a case-control studywas conducted in mother andchild centers and sexual health centers in the Paris, France area. The case group included pregnant women who did not have a scheduled gynecological consultation in the past two years. The control group included pregnant women who had a scheduled gynecological consultation in the past two years. Pregnant women were interviewed using a standardized questionnaire about a history of domestic and sexual violence, the date of their last gynecological consultation and the gynecological health.



RESULTS: A total of 405 pregnant women were included in the case group (n = 129) or in the control group (n = 276). After adjustment for age, couple, social security, supplementary health insurance, dyspareunia, abnormal vaginal discharge, dysmenorrhea, regular pelvic pain, mastodynia, vulvodynia and history of difficult delivery, a history of intimate partner violence was associated with the absence of a gynecological consultation in the past two years (OR 2.13; CI95% 1.21-3.73, p = 0.008). A history of sexual violence, regardless of age, was associated with the absence a gynecological consultation in the past two years (OR 1.92; CI95% 1.05-3.49, p = 0.03). The absence of a gynecological consultation was associated with dyspareunia and domestic or sexual violence (p < 0.0001 and p < 0.0001, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlighted the association between domestic and sexual violence and the absence of gynecological consultations in the past two years. It underlines the importance of screening for domestic and sexual violence during gynecological consultations and its impacts on mental health, in particular psychotraumatic symptoms, and on gynecological health, in particular dyspareunia.

