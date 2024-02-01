|
Iraola E, Menard JP, Baranne ML, Cudonnec J, Buresi I, Chariot P. Eur. J. Obstet. Gynecol. Reprod. Biol. 2024; 296: 215-220.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38471336
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine the association between exposure to domestic and sexual violence and low uptake of gynecological consultation. STUDY DESIGN: Between October 2021 and October 2022, a case-control studywas conducted in mother andchild centers and sexual health centers in the Paris, France area. The case group included pregnant women who did not have a scheduled gynecological consultation in the past two years. The control group included pregnant women who had a scheduled gynecological consultation in the past two years. Pregnant women were interviewed using a standardized questionnaire about a history of domestic and sexual violence, the date of their last gynecological consultation and the gynecological health.
Language: en
Domestic violence; Gynecological care; Gynecological health; Intimate partner violence; Sexual violence