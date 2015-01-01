|
Scott BB, Kelley L, Schilling S. Fam. Med. 2024; 56(3): 180-184.
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Teachers of Family Medicine)
38467035
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Toxic stress and trauma are prevalent in the pediatric population. The sequela can be significant, leading to disruptive behaviors in early childhood to chronic medical conditions in adulthood. Two factors that can mitigate negative outcomes of developmental traumatic stress include relational health care and healthy parental relationships. Family physicians are poised to play a significant role in both attenuating factors. Therefore, focused pediatric trauma-informed knowledge and skills training for family medicine residents is important.
Language: en
*Adverse Childhood Experiences; *Internship and Residency; Child; Child, Preschool; Family Practice; Humans; Physicians, Family; Pilot Projects