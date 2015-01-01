Abstract

Social adaptive functioning is notably compromised and may be further impaired by aggressive behavior in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This study examined the association between aggressive behavior and social adaptive skills in children with ASD and the contribution of aggressive behavior to social adaptive skills in a combined sample of children with and without ASD. Participants consisted of children, ages 8 to 15 years, with ASD (n = 52) and who were typically developing (n = 29).



RESULTS indicate that aggressive behavior is negatively associated with social adaptive skills in children with ASD and that it contributes to reduced social adaptive functioning above and beyond ASD diagnosis.



FINDINGS underscore the importance of considering the role of aggressive behavior when evaluating and promoting social functioning in children with ASD.

