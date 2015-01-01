|
Yamauchi S, Kawano N, Shimazaki K, Shinkai H, Kojima M, Shinohara K, Aoki H. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1332118.
38469215
OBJECTIVES: To keep older drivers safe, it is necessary to assess their fitness to drive. We developed a touch screen-based digital Clock Drawing Test (dCDT) and examined the relationship between the dCDT scores and on-road driving performance of older drivers in a community-setting.
Language: en
aged; cognitive function; driving fitness; on-road driving assessment; touch screen-based dCDT; visuospatial ability