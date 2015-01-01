Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To keep older drivers safe, it is necessary to assess their fitness to drive. We developed a touch screen-based digital Clock Drawing Test (dCDT) and examined the relationship between the dCDT scores and on-road driving performance of older drivers in a community-setting.



METHODS: One hundred and forty-one community-dwelling older drivers (range; 64-88 years old) who participated in this study were included in the analysis. Participants completed the dCDT, the Mini-Mental State Examination-Japanese (MMSE-J), and an on-road driving assessment. We examined the relationship between dCDT scores using the method by Rouleau et al. (maximum 10 points) and the on-road driving performance based on a driving assessment system originally developed by Nagoya University.



RESULTS: Multiple regression analyses showed that errors in the driving test were associated with dCDT score for the items "confirmation," "turning left" and "maintains driving lane position".



DISCUSSION: This study confirmed the relationship between the dCDT score and driving errors, such as confirmation, turning left and maintaining driving lane position. The increase in these errors indicates a decline in visuospatial ability while driving. The dCDT score may reflect older drivers' visuospatial abilities while driving.

