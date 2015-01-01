Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many complex factors contribute to suicide in older adults. The suicidal ideation that precedes suicide is an especially direct predictor of suicide. This study aimed to identify the effects between variables affecting suicidal ideation among older adults using the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) model and understand the causal relationships to systematize complex factors.



METHODS: This study used data from 9920 community-dwelling older adults who completed a national survey in 2020 to classify predictors of suicidal ideation (e.g., depression, subjective health status, sociodemographic factors, health factors, social support, instrumental activities of daily living (IADL), and social participation) by using the ICF model. To determine the causal relationship between variables, this study examined significance based on the critical ratio (C.R.) and squared multiple correlation (SMC) by using a path model.



RESULTS: Gender, education level, economic level, age, IADL, relationship satisfaction with a child, depression, and the number of chronic diseases significantly affected suicidal ideation, while age, employment status, participation in social groups, formal and informal support, satisfaction with a friend/neighbor relationship, and subjective health status did not significantly influence it. Moreover, depression mediated the relationship between each of these variables and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: It was found that depression was the most direct and mediating factor in suicidal ideation among many factors affecting the suicidal ideation of community-dwelling older adults. Additional studies should be conducted to develop community-level strategies based on these factors and understand causal relationships.

