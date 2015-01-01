Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to examine factors influencing depression according to gender in people during COVID-19.



METHODS: This study was conducted on 61,147 elderly individuals over the age of 65 who participated in the 2020 Community Health Survey (CHS). Data analysis was conducted using SAS 9.4.



RESULTS: Elderly females had a higher perceived fear of COVID-19 than males. The common factors affecting depression in elderly individuals were age, monthly income, economic activity, stress, subjective health status, and social support. Among elderly women, changes in residential areas and daily life due to COVID-19 were identified as factors affecting depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Therefore, during COVID-19, it was necessary to provide customized depression relief programs for the elderly, and it was necessary to find ways for them to positively perceive their health status and increase healthcare efficacy. In the future, it is necessary to pay attention to elderly women living in rural areas and make efforts to ensure that their daily lives are not interrupted by infectious diseases.

