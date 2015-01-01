Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road trauma is a leading cause of death and disability for young Australians (15-24 years). Young adults are overrepresented in crashes due to sleepiness, with two-thirds of their fatal crashes attributed to sleepy driving. This trial aims to examine the effectiveness of a sleep extension and education program for improved road safety in young adults.



METHODS: Young adults aged 18-24 years (n = 210) will be recruited for a pragmatic randomised controlled trial employing a placebo-controlled, parallel-groups design. The intervention group will undergo sleep extension and receive education on sleep, whereas the placebo control group will be provided with information about diet and nutrition. The primary outcomes of habitual sleep and on-road driving performance will be assessed via actigraphy and in-vehicle accelerometery. A range of secondary outcomes including driving behaviours (driving simulator), sleep (diaries and questionnaire) and socio-emotional measures will be assessed.



DISCUSSION: Sleep is a modifiable factor that may reduce the risk of sleepiness-related crashes. Modifying sleep behaviour could potentially help to reduce the risk of young driver sleepiness-related crashes. This randomised control trial will objectively assess the efficacy of implementing sleep behaviour manipulation and education on reducing crash risk in young adult drivers.

