Abstract

Children face unique risks resulting from disasters and conflicts. Broadly, complex emergencies create new and augment existing health risks to children. Direct, conflict-related injuries and deaths - such as those resulting from exposure to chemical weapons and blast injuries - not only have immediate impact but also have long-term impacts on the health and wellbeing of children. Lapses in vaccination coverage, changes in vector patterns, and widespread malnutrition, contribute to new and re-emerging infectious diseases among children. Understanding risks resulting from disasters and conflicts is critical for implementing timely and appropriate public health programs to reduce the negative health effects on children.

