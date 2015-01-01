SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Scales SE, Scales E, Guha-Sapir D. Indian Pediatr. 2024; 61(3): 277-280.

(Copyright © 2024, Indian Pediatrics)

38469846

Children face unique risks resulting from disasters and conflicts. Broadly, complex emergencies create new and augment existing health risks to children. Direct, conflict-related injuries and deaths - such as those resulting from exposure to chemical weapons and blast injuries - not only have immediate impact but also have long-term impacts on the health and wellbeing of children. Lapses in vaccination coverage, changes in vector patterns, and widespread malnutrition, contribute to new and re-emerging infectious diseases among children. Understanding risks resulting from disasters and conflicts is critical for implementing timely and appropriate public health programs to reduce the negative health effects on children.


*Disasters; *Malnutrition; *Resilience, Psychological; Child; Child Health; Humans; Public Health

