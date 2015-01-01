Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the interplay between frailty, physical function, physical activity, nutritional status, and their impact on the quality of life and depressive status in older adults with frailty.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study involving 235 pre-frail/frail older adults residing in Spanish communities was conducted. Frailty was assessed using Fried's criteria, physical function was evaluated using the Short Physical Performance Battery, and physical activity levels were measured via wrist-worn accelerometers. Nutritional status was determined using the Mini-Nutritional Assessment alongside anthropometric measurements. Quality of life was gauged using the EuroQoL 5-Dimension 5-Level, while depressive status was assessed using the Yesavage 15-item Geriatric Depression Scale. Multivariate linear regression and logistic regression analyses were employed to elucidate the associations of these factors with quality of life and depression.



RESULTS: Our findings revealed significant correlations between various factors and quality of life. Notably, reported fatigue (β = -0.276, p = 0.002), performance in the 4-m gait test (β = -0.242, p = 0.001), the score on the short version of the Mini-Nutritional Assessment (β = 0.312, p = 0.002), and engagement in light physical activity (β = 0.180, p = 0.023) were all found to be associated with quality of life. In terms of depressive symptoms, the Mini-Nutritional Assessment score emerged as a protective factor (Odds ratio, OR: 0.812, p < 0.001), as did participation in moderate physical activity (OR: 0.988, p = 0.028). Conversely, fatigue (OR: 3.277, p = 0.003) and a slow gait speed (OR: 1.136, p = 0.045) were identified as risk factors for depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: This study underscores the detrimental association of fatigue and slow gait speed on both quality of life and depressive status among older adults with frailty. In contrast, engaging in physical activity and addressing malnutrition risk emerge as critical protective factors for enhancing quality of life and ameliorating depressive symptoms in this population. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: This is a study that uses cross-sectional data from a trial registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT05610605).

Language: en