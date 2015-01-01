Abstract

Adult safeguarding legislation is contentious because it seeks to protect 'vulnerable' adults who fall between the borderlands of social care, mental health and mental capacity law. As a new and complex area of law and practice, further research on adult safeguarding legislation is required, in particular to consider it efficacy and human rights implications. Utilising a narrative literature review approach this article explores current research evidence on the Adult Support and Protection (Scotland) Act 2007 to consider whether safeguarding powers and duties can achieve a proportionate balance between individual autonomy and the state's duties to protect adults at risk of harm and, if so, how. The findings demonstrate there is a wide range of people who can fall into these borderland areas. For a majority, the use of the Act has made significant positive differences to their lives. However, while supported decision-making was identified it was not found to be consistently applied. In addition, concerns emerged around the adequacy of some professionals' legal knowledge, the consistent upholding of adults' will and preferences, and the commitment to and resourcing of supported decision-making. Notwithstanding these drawbacks, it is concluded that this Act provides vital functions but amendments would enhance alignment with the CRPD.

