Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health problem that impacts approximately one in three women worldwide in their life-time. The purpose of the study was to explore the lived experiences of women teachers and violence in Kenya. It also explores the intersection between intimate partner violence, HIV risk, and gender inequality.



METHOD: Data were collected through two focus groups of a total of 15 women teachers. We recruited women ages 21-44 from two geographically diverse urban and rural schools. The data were analyzed using a thematic analysis method to identify text themes and meaning patterns.



RESULTS: Three contextual experiences emerged: socio-cultural influences of gender norms, masculinity and patriarchy; uneven power dynamics; and institutionalized gender inequality.



DISCUSSION: Findings suggest that education alone is not sufficient to end GBV. Comprehensive and gender transformative governmental policy approaches are needed to mitigate GBV in Kenya.

Language: en