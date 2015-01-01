|
Citation
Small E, Nikolova SP, Childress S, Logie C. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Educ. 2024; 37(1): 230-245.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38463447
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health problem that impacts approximately one in three women worldwide in their life-time. The purpose of the study was to explore the lived experiences of women teachers and violence in Kenya. It also explores the intersection between intimate partner violence, HIV risk, and gender inequality.
Language: en
Keywords
cultural norms; gender-based violence; HIV/AIDS; intimate partner violence; Intimate partner violence