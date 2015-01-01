Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Ingestion of foreign bodies is a relatively common cause of abdominal pain in the emergency department among pediatric patients. A less common but potentially life-threatening ingestion is that of magnets.



PRESENTATION OF CASE: Here, we report the case of a 6-year-old female who ingested 7 ball magnets in a rural town in Brazil and presented with a 4-day history of abdominal pain. Surgical approach was necessary in this case. It consisted of midline laparotomy that revealed one small intestinal perforation of the antimesenteric aspect of the small bowel. The magnets were attached to each other and were retrieved through the perforated intestinal wall. Resection of the necrosed borders of the perforated wall was followed by single-plan extra-mucosal enterorrhaphy of the lesion.



CLINICAL DISCUSSION: The magnets took on a linear configuration which led to the overlap and obstruction of a loop of the small bowel, with ischemia and perforation of the intestinal wall.



CONCLUSION: Ingestion of magnets is an unusual event that can lead to increased risks of intestinal mechanical obstruction, and intestinal perforation. Previous research shows that other complications such as fistulas and volvulus can also occur and that patients with this presentation might develop peritonitis, resulting in death if not timely treated.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en