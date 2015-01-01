Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Describe the literature on suicide prevention initiatives (SPIs) in post-secondary settings internationally since 2010.



METHODS: A scoping review and bibliographic search were conducted across MEDLINE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and Scopus. Two reviewers independently screened articles and extracted data in consultation with a community social work team. Included articles described SPIs in post-secondary settings. Secondary sources and articles unavailable in English were excluded.



RESULTS: After identifying 931 citations, 76 articles representing five continents were included. Included articles spanned 2010 to 2023. Most articles represented North America, used quantitative methods, and focused on gatekeepers. SPIs in post-secondary settings were characterized by standardized and commercially available training programs and a wide variety of 'in-house' initiatives unique to campus communities.



CONCLUSIONS: The quantity of research on SPIs in post-secondary settings has not kept pace with escalating mental health issues and the extent to which suicide is an urgent public health issue for young adults.

