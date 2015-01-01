|
Citation
|
Musella KE, DiFonte MC, Michel R, Stamates A, Flannery-Schroeder E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38466343
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The current study explored emotion regulation strategies (ie, suppression, cognitive reappraisal, experiential avoidance) as mediators in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and social anxiety. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred and ninety-three undergraduate students (M(age) = 19.5 years; 83.9% female) were recruited from a public university in the northeastern United States.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Childhood maltreatment; college students; emotion regulation; social anxiety