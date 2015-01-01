Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to generate recommendations regarding how to identify, prevent and respond to suicide thoughts and behaviors among post-secondary students.



METHODS: A convergent mixed-methods design with Nominal Groups Technique (NGT) was used. Post-secondary and high-school students and their caregivers generated and ranked recommendations. A Codebook Thematic Analysis approach guided analysis of the NGT-discussions and extended understanding of recommendations.



RESULTS: 88 individuals participated in 21 panels. Five key recommendations were identified: (1) increase student and staff education regarding suicide identification, prevention, and awareness of existing supports; (2) enhance rapid access to supports for those experiencing a crisis; (3) improve institutional academic supports for students following crisis; (4) reduce stigma; (5) improve communication regarding on-campus suicide. Common themes included perceived impact of attitudes, institutional barriers, and peer-support on suicide thoughts and behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: These recommendations can inform the development of student-centred interventions for improving mental health supports.

