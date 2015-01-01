SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hews-Girard J, Leslie RD, So AY, Patten S, Ramirez Pineda A, Saini HK, Tahir A, McPherson C, Szeto ACH, Dimitropoulos G. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2024.2325924

38466364

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to generate recommendations regarding how to identify, prevent and respond to suicide thoughts and behaviors among post-secondary students.

METHODS: A convergent mixed-methods design with Nominal Groups Technique (NGT) was used. Post-secondary and high-school students and their caregivers generated and ranked recommendations. A Codebook Thematic Analysis approach guided analysis of the NGT-discussions and extended understanding of recommendations.

RESULTS: 88 individuals participated in 21 panels. Five key recommendations were identified: (1) increase student and staff education regarding suicide identification, prevention, and awareness of existing supports; (2) enhance rapid access to supports for those experiencing a crisis; (3) improve institutional academic supports for students following crisis; (4) reduce stigma; (5) improve communication regarding on-campus suicide. Common themes included perceived impact of attitudes, institutional barriers, and peer-support on suicide thoughts and behaviors.

CONCLUSIONS: These recommendations can inform the development of student-centred interventions for improving mental health supports.


Language: en

mental health; nominal group technique; Post-secondary students; prevention; suicide

