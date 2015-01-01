|
Citation
|
Grimsley EA, Torikashvili JV, Janjua HM, Read MD, Kuo PC, Diaz JJ. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38465793
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Firearm-related death rates continue to rise in the United States. As some states enact more permissive firearm laws, we sought to assess the relationship between a change to permitless open carry and subsequent firearm-related death rates, a currently understudied topic. STUDY DESIGN: Using state-level data from 2013-2021, we performed a linear panel analysis using state fixed-effects. We examined total firearm-related death, suicide, and homicide rates separately. If a significant association between open carry law and death rate was found, we then performed a difference-in-difference analysis to assess for a causal relationship between changing to permitless open carry and increased death rate. For significant difference-in-difference results, we performed confirmatory difference-in-difference separating firearm and non-firearm death rates.
Language: en