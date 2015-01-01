|
Citation
Morris CS, Keen MA, White C, Ingram PB, Mitchell SM, Victor SE. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38466342
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In-depth suicide risk assessments are particularly important to long-term suicide prevention. Broadband measures of psychopathology, such as the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) instruments, assess suicide risk factors and various mental health comorbidities. With the recent release of the MMPI-3, the Suicidal/Death Ideation (SUI) scale underwent revisions to improve its construct validity and detection of suicide risk factors. Thus, we hypothesized the MMPI-3 SUI scale would demonstrate medium to large associations with suicidal experience and behaviors, future ideation, and interpersonal risk factors of suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
concurrent validity; MMPI-3; risk assessment; suicidal ideation; suicide; suicide attempts