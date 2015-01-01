Abstract

This viewpoint was developed to revisit the burden and risks associated with postpartum depression (PPD) among incarcerated women based on a thematic review of the literature. Around one third of incarcerated pregnant women have symptoms of moderate to severe depression perinatally. In particular, PPD negatively impacts the well-being of parents and their children. Mitigating the consequences of PPD through screening, promotion of protective factors, and early identification coupled with treatment may have a substantial impact on the overall well-being of the affected children and postpartum individuals. Important risk factors for PPD in correctional populations include previous mental illness diagnosis, a lack of social support, poor pre- and perinatal care, inability to breastfeed, a lack of skin-to-skin contact, and partner violence. We recommend that correctional facilities promote the development of on-site mother-baby units and streamline the visitation process for newborns to visit parents. Improved access to pre- and postnatal care, education, and doula support is highly recommended, as well as consideration of community-based alternatives to incarceration, particularly in correctional settings with underserved mental health care needs. Future studies are needed to estimate the burden of PPD in correctional settings, identify system-related risk factors, and implement evidence-based guidelines for PPD and associated psychosocial sequelae.

Language: en