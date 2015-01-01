Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Children and adolescents are considered to be among the most vulnerable groups with respect to psychosocial issues who have been affected the most by this change in the family structure. The adolescent phase for girls is a critical period characterized by significant bio-psychosocial transformations. It is imperative to provide adolescents with the necessary tools and abilities to effectively confront these challenges which are provided by the members of the family. The implementation of life skill education is commonly acknowledged as an intervention mechanism for augmenting skills and abilities to manage the daily challenges of life, particularly among a distinct demographic such as adolescents. This study aims to examine the potential correlation between the growing incidence of mental health disorders among minors and the escalating levels of problematic smartphone and social media usage. It highlights the necessity of promoting health education in schools and investigating the impact of inadequate parenting on adolescent mental health. This paper is founded on a psychosocial intervention that employs life skill education to assist adolescents in managing the internal and external changes that arise during their developmental stage.



METHODS: This study employed qualitative research methods. The qualitative study findings were gathered from a variety of secondary sources, including media articles, academic journal articles, and past theses. A discourse analysis method was used throughout this study, and several case studies were gathered from news articles and journals to provide a brief overview of an Adolescent girl's current situation.



RESULTS: Adolescence pressure and the consequences of this is a global issue. Adolescent stage is the most vulnerable group in the society. This paper attempts to study the psychological problems of the adolescence as they grow up and helps in understanding their problems and implementing life skill training methods to help them rejuvenate from trauma.



CONCLUSION: In all, initiatives aimed at mitigating stressors in the lives of adolescents often commence with educating teenagers and adolescents about the potential hazards associated with these stressors. The implementation of certain strategies should be incorporated into guidelines aimed at promoting the safe and healthy use of social media by young individuals. Keeping track of their academic progress and dealing with any problems early on can help them avoid the negative effects of psychological problems in adolescence.

