Gajalakshmi G, Meenakshi S. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2023; 12: e429.
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
38464658
INTRODUCTION: Children and adolescents are considered to be among the most vulnerable groups with respect to psychosocial issues who have been affected the most by this change in the family structure. The adolescent phase for girls is a critical period characterized by significant bio-psychosocial transformations. It is imperative to provide adolescents with the necessary tools and abilities to effectively confront these challenges which are provided by the members of the family. The implementation of life skill education is commonly acknowledged as an intervention mechanism for augmenting skills and abilities to manage the daily challenges of life, particularly among a distinct demographic such as adolescents. This study aims to examine the potential correlation between the growing incidence of mental health disorders among minors and the escalating levels of problematic smartphone and social media usage. It highlights the necessity of promoting health education in schools and investigating the impact of inadequate parenting on adolescent mental health. This paper is founded on a psychosocial intervention that employs life skill education to assist adolescents in managing the internal and external changes that arise during their developmental stage.
Adolescents; bad parenting; biological changes; cyber bullying; life skill development; psychological distress; social media