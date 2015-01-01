|
Ludwig R, Rippee M, D'Silva L, Radel J, Eakman AM, Beltramo A, Drerup M, Siengsukon C. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38466122
OBJECTIVE: Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is the gold standard treatment for insomnia, but there is limited evidence on the treatment effect of CBT-I in individuals after a concussion. Therefore, the main purpose of this study was to evaluate the treatment effect of CBT-I on sleep outcomes and postconcussion symptoms. SETTING: This study was conducted at an academic institution. The CBT-I sessions were conducted using a teleconferencing system (Zoom). PARTICIPANTS: Participants were eligible to participate if they were at least 4 weeks post- concussion, aged 18 to 64 years, and scored 10 or more on the Insomnia Severity Index. A total of 40 people were enrolled; 32 participants were included in analyses.
