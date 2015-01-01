Abstract

Sexual Assault Response Teams (SARTs) are community-based, multidisciplinary interventions that strive to coordinate the response to sexual assault. SARTs consist of sexual assault responders (e.g., rape crisis advocates, police, forensic examiners/Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, and prosecutors) and seek to increase responder collaboration to improve survivors' help-seeking experiences. There is a lack of empirical research examining factors underlying SARTs' goals and what leads communities to form SARTs. Therefore, this study sought to examine the goals and motivations present in SART development using a multiple-methods approach with a national random sample of n = 172 SARTs. Exploratory factor analysis (EFA) was used to examine factors underlying SART goals, and qualitative thematic analysis was used to explore what motivators drove SART formation. Both qualitative and quantitative analyses underscored the importance of improving the accessibility and quality of services, improving the treatment of survivors, and increasing responder collaboration. The qualitative findings offered additional insight into the importance of community education and various community contextual factors (e.g., funding and policy requirements) that influence SARTs.



FINDINGS inform future research and practice on SART goals and functioning, such as how SART goals may relate to team structure, effectiveness, and capacity-building opportunities.

