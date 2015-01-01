SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gonzalez DE, Dillard CC, Johnson SE, Martin SE, McAllister MJ. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003088

38471807

OBJECTIVE: This study assessed firefighters' physiological stress response to a live fire training evolution (LFTE).

METHODS: Seventy-six (n = 76) firefighters completed an LFTE. Salivary samples were collected pre-, immediately post, and 30-min post-LFTE and analyzed for α-amylase (AA), cortisol (CORT), and secretory immunoglobulin-A (SIgA).

RESULTS: Concentrations of AA, CORT, and SIgA were elevated immediately post LFTE versus pre (p < 0.0001) and 30-min post (p < 0.0001). Cohen's d effect size comparing pre and immediately-post means were 0.83, 0.77, and 0.61 for AA, CORT, and SIgA, and were 0.54, 0.44, and 0.69 for AA, CORT, and SIgA, comparing immediately-post and 30-min post respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: These data demonstrate the stress response and activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal/sympathetic-adreno-medullar axis and immune system immediately after real-world firefighting operations. Future work is needed to understand the impact of elevated stress biomarkers on firefighter performance and disease risk.


