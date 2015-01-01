SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Sabic-El-Rayess A, Joshi V, Hruschka T. J. Prev. Interv. Community 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10852352.2024.2324248

PMID

38470713

Abstract

This study presents findings on the indicators of educational displacement as an early risk factor for radicalization in school settings in the U.S. We collected and analyzed data from 301 students living in 43 U.S. states to inform the creation of Reimagine Resilience, an innovative violence prevention training program for educators and educational staff developed at Teachers College, Columbia University, and to measure early indications of educational displacement as a risk factor for radicalization. The study shows that poor teacher-student relations and multiple experiences of biased speech and behavior are significant early predictors of the students' educational displacement. Educational displacement, in this study, is measured as a lack of social belonging in schools.


Keywords

Educational displacement; extremism; religious and racial profiling; targeted violence; violence prevention

