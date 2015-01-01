Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Because of the pivotal role that family members play in caring for their suicidal relative, insight into their experiences is necessary to develop good support for them.



AIM: This systematic review aimed to aggregate qualitative research examining the experiences of family members living with their suicidal relative, and their impact on daily life.



METHODS: Systematic searches, covering the period 2000-2022, were conducted in Medline, Embase, PsycINFO, Ovid Nursing database and CINAHL. The JBI-QARI meta-aggregation approach and the PRISMA guidelines were followed.



RESULTS: Eleven studies met the inclusion criteria. Six themes were identified: The hard job of managing the risk of suicide; contributing to the relative's survival; struggling with professional care; being in a lonely position; pressure on relationships; and disruption of well-being.



DISCUSSION: The constant worry of losing their relative and ever-present vigilance dominates their lives in such a way that their well-being may be decreased. Professionals often overlook family members, which leads to feelings of powerlessness and loneliness. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Collaborating with families in treatment, allowing them to share information and supporting them in the care at home may lead to better outcomes for both the family and their suicidal relative.

