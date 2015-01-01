Abstract

In this issue of JAMA, a study by Harlow and colleagues found that 11% of US high school seniors (ie, 12th grade) reported using Δ8-tetrahdyrocannabinol (Δ8-THC) in the past 12 months based on a 2023 survey.1 This study is a reminder that there is a diverse set of cannabis products on the market that vary in their legal and regulatory status and potential for harm.2-5 Δ8-THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid that can be derived from hemp.2,3 It was introduced to the retail market in 2018 and there are indications that its use is on the rise.4 There is little regulatory oversight of production and sales of Δ8-THC and some evidence of adverse outcomes after use

Language: en