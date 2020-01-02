Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Adolescent major depressive disorder (MDD) is associated with serious adverse implications for brain development and higher rates of self-injury and suicide, raising concerns about its neurobiological mechanisms in clinical neuroscience. However, most previous studies regarding the brain alterations in adolescent MDD focused on single-modal images or analyzed images of different modalities separately, ignoring the potential role of aberrant interactions between brain structure and function in the psychopathology.



OBJECTIVE: To examine alterations of structural and functional connectivity (SC-FC) coupling in adolescent MDD by integrating both diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and resting-state functional MRI data. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional study recruited participants aged 10 to 18 years from January 2, 2020, to December 28, 2021. Patients with first-episode MDD were recruited from the outpatient psychiatry clinics at The First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University. Healthy controls were recruited by local media advertisement from the general population in Chongqing, China. The sample was divided into 5 subgroup pairs according to different environmental stressors and clinical characteristics. Data were analyzed from January 10, 2022, to February 20, 2023. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The SC-FC coupling was calculated for each brain region of each participant using whole-brain SC and FC. Primary analyses included the group differences in SC-FC coupling and clinical symptom associations between SC-FC coupling and participants with adolescent MDD and healthy controls. Secondary analyses included differences among 5 types of MDD subgroups: with or without suicide attempt, with or without nonsuicidal self-injury behavior, with or without major life events, with or without childhood trauma, and with or without school bullying.



RESULTS: Final analyses examined SC-FC coupling of 168 participants with adolescent MDD (mean [mean absolute deviation (MAD)] age, 16.0 [1.7] years; 124 females [73.8%]) and 101 healthy controls (mean [MAD] age, 15.1 [2.4] years; 61 females [60.4%]). Adolescent MDD showed increased SC-FC coupling in the visual network, default mode network, and insula (Cohen d ranged from 0.365 to 0.581; false discovery rate [FDR]-corrected P < .05). Some subgroup-specific alterations were identified via subgroup analyses, particularly involving parahippocampal coupling decrease in participants with suicide attempt (partial η2 = 0.069; 90% CI, 0.025-0.121; FDR-corrected P = .007) and frontal-limbic coupling increase in participants with major life events (partial η2 ranged from 0.046 to 0.068; FDR-corrected P < .05).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Results of this cross-sectional study suggest increased SC-FC coupling in adolescent MDD, especially involving hub regions of the default mode network, visual network, and insula. The findings enrich knowledge of the aberrant brain SC-FC coupling in the psychopathology of adolescent MDD, underscoring the vulnerability of frontal-limbic SC-FC coupling to external stressors and the parahippocampal coupling in shaping future-minded behavior.

Language: en