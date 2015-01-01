Abstract

The number of overdose-related fatalities continues to reach historic levels across Canada, despite ongoing efforts by authorities. To reduce mortality, a clinical trajectory ranging from preventative measures to crisis intervention, skill training to treatment, and risk assessment to risk management needs to be supported. The web-based Risk Assessment and Management Platform (RAMP) was developed to realize this concept and to empower people who use drugs through an integrated tool that allows them to better understand and manage their risk of overdose. This paper outlines the architecture and development of RAMP, which is built on the WordPress platform. WordPress components are mapped onto a 3-tier architecture that consists of presentation, application, and database layers. The architecture facilitates the development of a modular software that includes several features that are independent in functionality but interact with each other in an integrated platform. The relatively low coupling and high coherence of the features may reduce the cost of maintenance and increase flexibility of future developments. RAMP's architecture comprises a user interface, conceptual framework, and backend layers. The RAMP front end effectively uses some of the WordPress' features such as HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript to create a mobile, friendly, and scalable user interface. The RAMP backend uses several standard and custom WordPress plug-ins to support risk assessment and monitoring, with the goal of mitigating the impacts and eliminating risks together. A rule-based decision support system has been hard-coded to suggest relevant modules and goals to complement each user's lifestyle and goals based on their risk assessment. Finally, the backend uses the MySQL database management system and communicates with the RAMP framework layer via the data access layer to facilitate a timely and secure handling of information. Overall, RAMP is a modular system developed to identify and manage the risk of opioid overdose in the population of people who use drugs. Its modular design uses the WordPress architecture to efficiently communicate between layers and provide a base for external plug-ins. There is potential for the current system to adopt and address other related fields such as suicide, anxiety, and trauma. Broader implementation will support this concept and lead to the next level of functionality.

Language: en