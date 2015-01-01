Abstract

The Recruit Assessment Program (RAP) is a cross-sectional, baseline survey of U.S. Marine recruits administered at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. This report presents RAP study procedures and survey content that was administered to 229,015 participants between 2003 and 2021. Self-reported data were collected on recruit demographics, physical and mental health, adverse life experiences, lifestyle and risky behaviors, and substance use. In 2013, the survey was updated to remove questions with other linkable and reliable sources and those with low completion rates and low relevance to Marine health research; the removal of these items allowed for the addition of instrument measures for major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anger, and resilience with no significant change to overall survey length. Average completion rates are approximately 95%. Multiple studies have shown the utility of RAP data collected thus far as a robust data repository of pre-service health and behavioral measures.

