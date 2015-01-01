|
Zhou L, Qiao C, Huang J, Lin J, Zhang H, Xie J, Yuan Y, Hu C. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2024; 20: 415-428.
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
38469207
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have demonstrated a strong association between recent stressful life events and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among adolescents. Internalizing symptoms and difficulty in emotion regulation (DER) may mediate this relationship. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between recent stressful life events and NSSI severity in adolescents and the potential moderating role of internalizing symptoms and DER.
adolescents; difficulty in emotion regulation; internalizing symptoms; non-suicidal self-injury; recent stressful life events; structural equation model