Abstract

Despite growing research linking childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI) with reduced wellbeing, self-esteem, and psycho-social health, very few studies have examined self-esteem and its correlates in young adult survivors of childhood TBI. This very-long-term follow-up study evaluated self-esteem in 29 young adults with a history of childhood TBI (M time since injury = 13.84 years; SD = 0.74), and 10 typically developing controls (TDCs). All participants were originally recruited into a larger, longitudinal case-control study between 2007 and 2010. In the current follow-up study, both groups completed well-validated measures of self-esteem and mental health in young adulthood. Although group means for self-esteem did not significantly differ between TBI and TDC groups, a higher proportion of TBI participants rated their self-esteem in the clinical range (TBI group = 17%; TDC group = 0%). While self-esteem was not significantly associated with injury or pre-injury child or family characteristics, lower self-esteem was significantly correlated with greater concurrent feelings of loneliness (p = 0.007) and higher concurrent mood symptoms (p < 0.001).Our results suggest that social isolation and low mood may represent meaningful targets for psycho-social interventions to address poor self-worth in young adults with a history of childhood TBI.

