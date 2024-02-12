Abstract

In a rare surgical case, a 6-year-old girl suffered an accident while watching a firecracker display, in which a foreign body--a 18-mm metallic stapler pin--becoming lodged in her retina. This presented a unique challenge due to the delicate nature of the retina and the complexity involved in removing such a large, potentially vision-threatening, foreign object from a young child's retina. The surgery was meticulously planned and the removal procedure executed with precision. Utilizing chandelier and bimanual approaches, the stapler pin was internally rotated in the vitreous cavity and then successfully extracted through a 3-mm corneal incision without causing further damage to the retina, preserving the child's vision. This case underscores the critical importance of safety measures during public displays, and highlights the remarkable advances in ophthalmic surgery that enable the successful treatment of such intricate and high-risk injuries, even in the pediatric age group. The girl's recovery was closely monitored, with best-corrected vision improving to 6/9p. Silicon oil removal with intraocular lens implantation is planned for one-month follow-up.

