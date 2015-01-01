|
Citation
Sandifer SP, Wexler BJ, Flamm A. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38465658
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Disaster medicine (DM) is a unique field that has undergone significant development as disaster events become increasingly complicated to respond to. However, DM is not recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) or Accreditation Committee of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), and therefore lacks board certification. Furthermore, prior studies have shown that there is unique body of DM knowledge not being addressed in emergency medicine (EM) residency or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) fellowship, resulting in fundamental DM topics not being covered amongst graduate medical education (GME) programs most prepared to produce DM physicians. A recently published DM core curriculum addresses this knowledge gap and seeks to promote standardization of DM training. STUDY OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to analyze EM residency and EMS fellowship curricula for the inclusion of DM major curriculum topics and subtopics, using the most recently published DM core curriculum as a control.
Language: en
Keywords
disaster medicine; education; Emergency Medical Services; emergency medicine