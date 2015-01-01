Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Disaster medicine (DM) is a unique field that has undergone significant development as disaster events become increasingly complicated to respond to. However, DM is not recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) or Accreditation Committee of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), and therefore lacks board certification. Furthermore, prior studies have shown that there is unique body of DM knowledge not being addressed in emergency medicine (EM) residency or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) fellowship, resulting in fundamental DM topics not being covered amongst graduate medical education (GME) programs most prepared to produce DM physicians. A recently published DM core curriculum addresses this knowledge gap and seeks to promote standardization of DM training. STUDY OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to analyze EM residency and EMS fellowship curricula for the inclusion of DM major curriculum topics and subtopics, using the most recently published DM core curriculum as a control.



METHODS: Both EM residency and EMS fellowship curricula were analyzed for inclusion of DM curriculum topics and subtopics, using the DM curriculum recommendations published by Wexler, et al as a control. A major curriculum topic was deemed covered if at least one related subtopic was described in the curricula. The included and excluded DM topics and subtopics were analyzed using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: While all the DM major curriculum topics were covered by either EM residency or EMS fellowship, EMS fellowship covered more major curriculum topics (14/15; 93%) than EM residency (12/15; 80%) and EMS fellowship covered more DM curriculum subtopics (58/153; 38%) than EM residency (24/153; 16%). Combined, EM residency and EMS fellowship covered 65 out of 153 (42%) of the DM curriculum subtopics.



CONCLUSION: Although this study finds that all the DM major curriculum topics will be covered in EM residency followed by EMS fellowship, over one-half of the subtopics are not covered by either program (16% and 38%, respectively) or both programs combined (42%). Increasingly relevant subtopics, such as climate change, droughts, and flooding, are amongst those not covered by either curriculum. Even amongst the DM topics included in GME curricula, an emphasis on themes such as mass treatment, preparedness, and mitigation is likely under-represented. Accreditation from ACGME for DM fellowship would further promote uniform implementation of the updated core curriculum and ensure optimal training of disaster-ready physicians.

