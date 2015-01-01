|
Akechi T, Furukawa TA, Noma H, Iwata H, Toyama T, Higaki K, Matsuoka H, Zenda S, Iwatani T, Akahane K, Inoue A, Sagara Y, Uchida M, Imai F, Momino K, Imaizumi G, Yamaguchi T, Mashiko T, Miyaji T, Horikoshi M, Sakurai N, Onishi T, Kanemitsu Y, Murata T, Wanifuchi-Endo Y, Kuroda H, Nishikawa R, Miyashita M, Abe M, Uchitomi Y. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38468404
AIM: Patients with cancer experience various forms of psychological distress, including depressive symptoms, which can impact quality of life, elevate morbidity risk, and increase medical costs. Psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy are effective for reducing depressive symptoms among patients with cancer, but most patients prefer psychotherapy. This study aimed to develop an efficient and effective smartphone psychotherapy component to address depressive symptom.
decentralized clinical trial; depressive symptoms; multiphase optimization strategy; neoplasm; smartphone-based CBT