Abstract

Research has shown that individuals with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are more likely to encounter heightened risks of physical and psychological challenges later in life. However, limited research has explored the comprehensive impact on the physical and mental health of young adults. Thus, we conducted a study to investigate the associations of ACEs with the physical and mental health of 18,723 college students in China. Their physical and mental health status was assessed using self-perceived health assessments, self-reported disease diagnoses, and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7-item scale.



RESULTS showed that 82.6 % of participants had experienced at least one ACE, with 10.7 % reporting exposure to four or more ACEs. Compared to participants with low ACEs exposure (≤ 1), participants with high ACEs exposure (≥ 4) had a nearly twofold increase in the odds of cardiometabolic diseases (OR [95 % CI] = 2.06 [1.55-2.74]) and fractures (2.32 [1.88-2.87]). Additionally, individuals with high ACE exposure exhibited a threefold increased odds of severe anxiety symptoms (3.78 [2.59-5.51]) and bipolar disorder/schizophrenia (3.38 [2.18-5.23]). These findings highlight ACEs as a significant risk factor for poor physical and mental health among young adults. Targeted support and interventions for individuals with multiple ACEs may help mitigate their long-term disease burden.

Language: en