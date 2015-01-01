|
Citation
|
Zhang Z, Wang W, Yuan X, Wang X, Luo Y, Dou L, Zhang L, Wu M. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 335: e115832.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38471243
|
Abstract
|
Research has shown that individuals with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are more likely to encounter heightened risks of physical and psychological challenges later in life. However, limited research has explored the comprehensive impact on the physical and mental health of young adults. Thus, we conducted a study to investigate the associations of ACEs with the physical and mental health of 18,723 college students in China. Their physical and mental health status was assessed using self-perceived health assessments, self-reported disease diagnoses, and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7-item scale.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adverse childhood experiences; Anxiety; College students; Mental health; Physical health