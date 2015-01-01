|
Citation
|
Kao HT, Mürner-Lavanchy I, von Stosch E, Josi J, Berger T, Koenig J, Kaess M. Psychol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38465743
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The pain analgesia hypothesis suggests that reduced pain sensitivity (PS) is a specific risk factor for the engagement in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Consistent with this, several studies found reduced PS in adults as well as adolescents with NSSI. Cross-sectional studies in adults with borderline personality disorder (BPD) suggest that PS may (partially) normalize after remission or reduction of BPD symptoms. The objective of the present study was to investigate the development of PS over 1 year in a sample of adolescents with NSSI and to investigate whether PS at baseline predicts longitudinal change in NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; borderline personality disorder; longitudinal study; non-suicidal self-injury; pain sensitivity