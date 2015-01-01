Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This research aimed to investigate the experiences and psychosocial challenges encountered by volunteer nurses who provided care in the zones affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in 2023.



METHODS: This qualitative study involved semistructured, in-depth interviews with 15 volunteer nurses who were actively working in earthquake-affected regions. The study was conducted between June 2023 and July 2023. Participants were selected from diverse provinces (Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş, and Malatya) affected by the earthquake, ensuring maximum variability. Individual online interviews were conducted using Google Meet, with data collection continuing until saturation was achieved. The study adhered to the COREQ checklist for reporting qualitative research.



RESULTS: Three main themes and eight subthemes were developed: (1) Management and Coordination (failure to meet basic needs, bureaucracy, duty, and authority issues, problems with supplies and equipment); (2) Professional Experiences (working conditions, education, perspective on the profession); and Psychosocial Problems and (3) Coping Methods (psychological problems, methods of coping with problems).



CONCLUSIONS: The study showed that volunteer nurses encountered management and organizational obstacles, were profoundly impacted by the disaster's psychosocial aspects, and often struggled with inadequacies in handling psychological challenges. Despite these challenges, the nurses reported a sense of competence in delivering care services. The insights derived from this study hold valuable lessons for future disaster response strategies. For this reason, it is recommended to plan the necessary training and initiatives to professionally strengthen the field of disaster nursing.

