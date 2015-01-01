Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To map the current evidence about the health concerns and the potential solutions related to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.



DESIGN: A scoping review was applied. Papers published in English between 2012 and 2023 were included but non-human research and sources without any related data were excluded. Data charting and extraction were used to map the current evidence.



RESULTS: The total of 36 papers were included with the total number of pilgrims of 17,075,887. The majority of studies were published in the Asia Pacific region (36.11%) as original articles (88.89%). The health concerns were grouped into five main aspects. There were 7603 deaths recorded or about 44 incidences of deaths per 100,000 pilgrims during the pilgrimage. There were recorded 11,018; 6178; 3393; and 17,810 cases for communicable diseases; non-communicable diseases; injuries and trauma; and health services (i.e., cardiac catheterization) and vaccination, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Relating to the five health concerns, this study identified the top seven issues in each category (i.e., hypertension, influenza vaccination), except for the death record. Moreover, there were three solutions (for general health, non- and communicable-diseases) presented. Stakeholders could use this evidence to improve healthcare quality particularly related to the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Language: en