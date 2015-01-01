Abstract

Self-stigma is detrimental to psychosocial well-being and the recovery journey among people living with depression. However, there has been limited research exploring the experience of stigma internalization when depression runs in families. This study aims to address this gap by (1) characterizing the manifestations of self-stigma among individuals living with depression whose parent(s) also have depression and (2) exploring the potential mechanisms underlying the impact of parental depression on self-stigma. Essential principles of the constructivist grounded theory approach were adopted to collect data through in-depth interviews with 27 participants aged 15-30, living in Mainland China. Many participants perceived depression running in their family as an endless disaster and an incurable illness. These beliefs further led to stigmatizing emotions (such as suppression, anger, and guilt) and behaviors (such as concealment and social withdrawal). Participants also highlighted ambivalent intergenerational relationships, tense family atmospheres, lower parental emotional involvement and support, and a lack of family flexibility due to parental depression. Furthermore, parental depression impacted participants' self-stigma by interfering with family relationships, family functioning, and parenting styles. It also shaped their perceptions of family, illness attribution, and public stigma. Additionally, parental depression had an impact on participants' social functioning, self-esteem, and personality, making them more susceptible to self-stigma. This study emphasizes the crucial role that the family plays in the internalization of stigma among individuals living with depression. It suggests that family dynamics, rather than family structure or economic backgrounds alone, shape this process.

Language: en