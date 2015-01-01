SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Du N, Wang Y, Huang YT. Qual. Health Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10497323241232351

PMID

38462846

Abstract

Self-stigma is detrimental to psychosocial well-being and the recovery journey among people living with depression. However, there has been limited research exploring the experience of stigma internalization when depression runs in families. This study aims to address this gap by (1) characterizing the manifestations of self-stigma among individuals living with depression whose parent(s) also have depression and (2) exploring the potential mechanisms underlying the impact of parental depression on self-stigma. Essential principles of the constructivist grounded theory approach were adopted to collect data through in-depth interviews with 27 participants aged 15-30, living in Mainland China. Many participants perceived depression running in their family as an endless disaster and an incurable illness. These beliefs further led to stigmatizing emotions (such as suppression, anger, and guilt) and behaviors (such as concealment and social withdrawal). Participants also highlighted ambivalent intergenerational relationships, tense family atmospheres, lower parental emotional involvement and support, and a lack of family flexibility due to parental depression. Furthermore, parental depression impacted participants' self-stigma by interfering with family relationships, family functioning, and parenting styles. It also shaped their perceptions of family, illness attribution, and public stigma. Additionally, parental depression had an impact on participants' social functioning, self-esteem, and personality, making them more susceptible to self-stigma. This study emphasizes the crucial role that the family plays in the internalization of stigma among individuals living with depression. It suggests that family dynamics, rather than family structure or economic backgrounds alone, shape this process.


Language: en

Keywords

depression;; family;; parental depression;; qualitative; self-stigma;

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print