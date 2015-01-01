Abstract

The physical and psychological effects of earthquakes on individuals with their experience dimension are important. This study aimed to examine the relationship between earthquake risk perception, religious orientation, and spiritual well-being among individuals with and without earthquake experience. The data collection instruments included a socio-demographic information questionnaire, earthquake risk perception scale, religious orientation scale, and three-factor spiritual well-being scale. Statistical evaluations were performed using independent samples t test, one-way ANOVA test, Mann-Whitney U test, Kruskal-Wallis test (Levene), Pearson correlation, and multiple linear regression analyses. About 59.9% of the participants had experienced an earthquake. Individuals with earthquake experience scored 33.04 ± 7.80 on the earthquake risk perception scale, 100.65 ± 20.80 on the religious orientation scale, and 119.66 ± 18.87 on the three-factor spiritual well-being scale. Those without earthquake experience scored 31.57 ± 7.74, 96.70 ± 18.46, and 114.09 ± 18.04 on the respective scales. The average scores on the earthquake risk perception scale were found to be statistically significant with respect to gender, while the average scores on the religious orientation scale and the three-factor spiritual well-being scale were found to be statistically significant with respect to both gender and substance use. The regression analysis revealed that religious orientation and three-factor spiritual well-being significantly predicted 13.5% of the variance in earthquake risk perception. Studies to increase individuals' risk perception are important in minimizing the destructive effects of earthquakes in countries in the earthquake zone.

