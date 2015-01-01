Abstract

Driver's drowsiness is one of the high-risk road behaviors that quadruples the risk of road accidents. Measures to deal with drowsiness during driving include listening to music. The present study investigates the effect of two types of music, namely Iranian high-tempo pop and classical music, on mental and physiological drowsiness during driving. Twelve male students at Tehran University of Medical Sciences within the normal range of the Epworth Drowsiness Scale (ESS) participated in this study. Two types of music (classical and pop) were assessed on two separate days with an interval of one week. The mental aspect of drowsiness was evaluated using the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS), the physiological aspect by monitoring the EEG and heart rate, and the functional aspect through the mean and standard deviation of speed and the Standard Deviation of Lateral Position (SDLP) in a driving simulator. The results showed that the brain waves (four algorithms (1) (θ + α)/β, (2) α/β, (3) (θ + α)/(α + β) and (4) θ/β), the KSS score, SDLP and standard deviation of speed all decrease while the mean heart rate increases when listening to music during driving compared to driving without music. No significant difference was observed in the mean speed when exposed to music. Moreover, no difference was observed between the effect of the two music styles, i.e. Iranian classical and pop music. Listening to Iranian classical and pop music while driving improves the driver's performance and reduces drowsiness. The present study showed that higher tempo music during driving can reduce drowsiness and change physiological responses and driving performance.

Language: en