Hao C, Li M, Ning Q, Ma N. Sleep Biol. Rhythms 2023; 21(2): 165-173.
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Sleep Research, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38469277
A series of studies have demonstrated that impaired vigilance performance caused by total sleep deprivation could restore to baseline when recovery sleep is longer than the habitual sleep. However, it is unclear which factors on the recovery night affected the restoration of vigilance performance impaired by sleep deprivation. 22 participant's sleep electroencephalograms were recorded with polysomnography in 8-h baseline sleep and one-night 10-h recovery sleep following 36-h sleep deprivation. Participants completed a 10-min psychomotor vigilance task and subjective ratings after baseline and recovery sleep the following day.
Language: en
Delta and theta power; Recovery sleep; Stage N3; Vigilance