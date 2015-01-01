|
Chelly S, Mtira A, Gharesellaoui S, Hassine M, Jedidi M, Mahjoub M, Masmoudi T. Tunis. Med. 2023; 101(11): 800-804.
38468579
INTRODUCTION: Falls from great heights constitute a violent trauma that can lead to death. This represents a suspicious death, leading to initiate legal proceedings with in particular the practice of an autopsy. AIMS: to determine the features of victims of falls from height and relations between medico-legal form of the death, the height of the fall and the nature of traumatic injuries Methods: A retrospective study about 141 cases of death after fall from great height. Data were collected at the Legal Medicine Department of the Farhat Hached University Hospital in Sousse (Tunisia) over a period of 14 years from 2007 to 2020.
Language: en
*Accidental Falls; *Suicide; Adult; Autopsy; Humans; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; Tunisia/epidemiology; Young Adult